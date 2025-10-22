Lay's® Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
The perfect blend of delicious sea salt and tangy vinegar, LAY'S Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips are so authentic, you'll think you've taken a trip to the beach. Don't believe us? Just ask that pelican standing behind you.
- Stock up your pantry with this salt and vinegar flavor
- Tasty crunchy kettle cooked chips
- Great for bringing to a get-together and sharing
- 8 oz bag of LAY'S Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Sea Salt, Vinegar, Buttermilk, Lactose, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, and Sunflower Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.