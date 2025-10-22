Lay's® Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Lay's® Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips

8 ozUPC: 0002840037216
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

The perfect blend of delicious sea salt and tangy vinegar, LAY'S Kettle Cooked Sea Salt & Vinegar potato chips are so authentic, you'll think you've taken a trip to the beach. Don't believe us? Just ask that pelican standing behind you.

  • Stock up your pantry with this salt and vinegar flavor
  • Tasty crunchy kettle cooked chips
  • Great for bringing to a get-together and sharing
  • lays kettle, kettle chips, snacks, frito lay
  • 8 oz bag of LAY'S Kettle Cooked Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size18chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Sea Salt, Vinegar, Buttermilk, Lactose, Sugar, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, and Sunflower Oil)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More