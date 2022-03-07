Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion Chips Perspective: front
Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion Chips Perspective: back
Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion Chips

1.75 ozUPC: 0002840068976
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories270
% Daily value*
Total Fat17g22%
Saturated Fat2.5g13%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium340mg15%
Total Carbohydrate25g9%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.7mg2%
Potassium440mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Whey, Natural Flavors, Spices (Including Parsley), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Potassium Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Butter (Cream, Salt), And Turmeric. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible