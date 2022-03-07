Lay's Layers Sour Cream & Onion Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Whey, Natural Flavors, Spices (Including Parsley), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Potassium Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Butter (Cream, Salt), And Turmeric. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More