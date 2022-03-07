Lay's® Layers™ Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Snacks Perspective: front
Lay's® Layers™ Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Snacks Perspective: back
Lay's® Layers™ Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Snacks

4.75 ozUPC: 0002840068973
Product Details

Introducing Lay’s Layers: a multi-dimensional, one-of-a-kind potato bite with layers of delicious crispiness.

  • Lay’s Layers are more than just your traditional chip – they are a brand-new snacking experience brought to you from the most trusted potato chip brand
  • Bite-sized, flavorful, and crispy, Lay’s Layers are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a mid-afternoon snack, you’re enjoying them on the go or a post-meal treat at home to help you relax and unwind
  • Sour Cream & Onion flavor - A savory blend of sautéed onion and sour cream

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
5.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg9%
Total Carbohydrate14g5%
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium250mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Onion Powder, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Whey, Natural Flavors, Spices, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Potassium Salt, Modified Corn Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Cream, Butter (Cream, Salt), And Turmeric. Contains Milk Ingredients.

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
