Lay's® Layers™ Three Cheese Flavored Potato Snacks
Product Details
Introducing Lay’s Layers: a multi-dimensional, one-of-a-kind potato bite with layers of delicious crispiness.
- Lay’s Layers are more than just your traditional chip – they are a brand-new snacking experience brought to you from the most trusted potato chip brand
- Bite-sized, flavorful, and crispy, Lay’s Layers are perfect for any occasion, whether it’s a mid-afternoon snack, you’re enjoying them on the go or a post-meal treat at home to help you relax and unwind
- Three cheese flavor - A vibrant, tangy, cheesy blend of cheddar, parmesan and gouda
- No Artificial Flavors
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Potato Starch, Modified Potato Starch, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Salt, Buttermilk, Whey, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Gum Acacia, Brown Sugar, Parmesan Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Gouda Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Whey Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Paprika Extracts, Spices, And Turmeric. Contains Milk Ingredients.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More