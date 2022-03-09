Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Lightly Salted Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840031054
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay'sbrand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Perfect for a potato chip snack time
- 12.5 oz. bag of Lay'sLightly Salted Potato Chips
- Tasty crispy chip with the delicious Lay'spotato chip taste
- Gluten-Free
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canol, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil) and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More