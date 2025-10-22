Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Original Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
8 ozUPC: 0002840037219
Product Details
Sometimes, the beautiful taste of LAY'S Kettle Cooked potato chips should be allowed to speak for itself. One bite of these extra-crunchy potato chips and you'll know that this one speaks louder than most.
- Grab some of these for a lunch snack
- Crunchy and delicious snack perfect for sharing
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size16chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Sunflower Oil), and Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
