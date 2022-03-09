Lay's® Oven Baked Barbecue Potato Chips
Product Details
Frito-Lay's line of Oven Baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, LAY'S Oven Baked Barbecue Flavored Potato Crisps have 65% less fat than regular potato chips.
- 6.25 oz. LAY'S Oven Baked Barbecue Flavored Potato Crisps
- Fat content of regular potato chips is 10g per 1 oz serving
- Fat content of these snacks is 2g per 1 oz serving
- Enjoy these baked potato crisps as an in-between meals snack
- Delicious barbecue flavor, great for enjoying with friends and family
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Preservatives Or Flavors
- 0g Trans Fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Molasses, Spices, Fructose, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavors (Contains Milk), Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Acacia Gum, Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Caramel Color
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
