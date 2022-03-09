Lay's® Oven Baked Barbecue Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Oven Baked Barbecue Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Oven Baked Barbecue Potato Chips

6.25 ozUPC: 0002840018383
Product Details

Frito-Lay's line of Oven Baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, LAY'S Oven Baked Barbecue Flavored Potato Crisps have 65% less fat than regular potato chips.

  • 6.25 oz. LAY'S Oven Baked Barbecue Flavored Potato Crisps
  • Fat content of regular potato chips is 10g per 1 oz serving
  • Fat content of these snacks is 2g per 1 oz serving
  • Enjoy these baked potato crisps as an in-between meals snack
  • Delicious barbecue flavor, great for enjoying with friends and family
  • Gluten Free
  • No Artificial Preservatives Or Flavors
  • 0g Trans Fat

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15crisps (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar3g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium210mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Molasses, Spices, Fructose, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavors (Contains Milk), Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Acacia Gum, Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Caramel Color

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.