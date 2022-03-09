Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Salt, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Molasses, Spices, Fructose, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast, Soybean Oil, Natural Flavors (Contains Milk), Sunflower Oil, Paprika, Acacia Gum, Paprika Extracts, Annatto Extracts, Caramel Color

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More