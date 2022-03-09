Lay's® Oven Baked Original Potato Chips
Product Details
Frito-Lay's oven baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps have 80% less fat than regular potato chips. The fat content of regular potato chips is 10 grams per 1-ounce serving. The fat content of these snacks is 2 grams per 1-ounce serving.
- Delicious crunchy Lay's Potato Chips taste, in a baked potato crisp
- 6.25-ounce Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, and Annatto Extracts
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More