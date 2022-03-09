Lay's® Oven Baked Original Potato Chips Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Oven Baked Original Potato Chips Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Lay's® Oven Baked Original Potato Chips

6.25 ozUPC: 0002840018382
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Frito-Lay's oven baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps have 80% less fat than regular potato chips. The fat content of regular potato chips is 10 grams per 1-ounce serving. The fat content of these snacks is 2 grams per 1-ounce serving.

  • Delicious crunchy Lay's Potato Chips taste, in a baked potato crisp
  • 6.25-ounce Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17crisps (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Corn Starch, Corn Oil, Sugar, Sea Salt, Soy Lecithin, Dextrose, and Annatto Extracts

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More