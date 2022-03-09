Frito-Lay's oven baked snacks are baked, not fried, to give you the great taste you've come to love with Frito-Lay snacks. On top of that, Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps have 80% less fat than regular potato chips. The fat content of regular potato chips is 10 grams per 1-ounce serving. The fat content of these snacks is 2 grams per 1-ounce serving.

Delicious crunchy Lay's Potato Chips taste, in a baked potato crisp

6.25-ounce Lay's Oven Baked Original Potato Crisps