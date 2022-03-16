There's something about the light texture & airy, crispy crunch of Lay's Poppables that makes you go, "mmmm". It could be the bite-sized, perfectly popped shape. Or maybe that it's deliciously seasoned with flavor, both inside & out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a-kind potato snack oh so poppable and, with about 28 pieces per serving, pretty perfect.

Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack

Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go