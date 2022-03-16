Lay's Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Honey Barbecue Flavor
There's something about the light texture & airy, crispy crunch of Lay's Poppables that makes you go, "mmmm". It could be the bite-sized, perfectly popped shape. Or maybe that it's deliciously seasoned with flavor, both inside & out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a-kind potato snack oh so poppable and, with about 28 pieces per serving, pretty perfect.
- Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
- Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Honey Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn]. Spices, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Brown Sugar, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavor, Honey, Molasses, Paprika Extracts, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Purified Stevia Leaf Extract), Sea Salt, Turmeric
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
