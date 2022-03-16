Lay's Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Honey Barbecue Flavor Perspective: front
Lay's Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Honey Barbecue Flavor Perspective: back
Lay's Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Honey Barbecue Flavor

5 ozUPC: 0002840067474
Product Details

There's something about the light texture & airy, crispy crunch of Lay's Poppables that makes you go, "mmmm". It could be the bite-sized, perfectly popped shape. Or maybe that it's deliciously seasoned with flavor, both inside & out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a-kind potato snack oh so poppable and, with about 28 pieces per serving, pretty perfect.

  • Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
  • Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size28piece (28 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Honey Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn]. Spices, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Brown Sugar, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavor, Honey, Molasses, Paprika Extracts, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Purified Stevia Leaf Extract), Sea Salt, Turmeric

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible