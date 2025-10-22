Lay's® Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Sea Salt Flavor Bag
Product Details
There's something about the light texture & airy, crispy crunch of new Lay's® Poppables™ that makes you go, "Mmmm." It could be the bite-sized, perfectly popped shape. Or maybe that it's deliciously seasoned with flavor, both inside & out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a kind potato snack Oh So Poppable™ and with about 28 pieces per serving, pretty perfect.
- Sea Salt flavor
- Perfectly poppable crispy potato bites
- One pop and you're in love
- Deliciously seasoned with flavor inside and out
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sea Salt, and Turmeric.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More