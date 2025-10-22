Lay's® Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Sea Salt Flavor Bag Perspective: front
Lay's® Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Sea Salt Flavor Bag Perspective: back
Lay's® Poppables Potato Chips Snacks Sea Salt Flavor Bag

5 ozUPC: 0002840063771
Product Details

There's something about the light texture & airy, crispy crunch of new Lay's® Poppables™ that makes you go, "Mmmm." It could be the bite-sized, perfectly popped shape. Or maybe that it's deliciously seasoned with flavor, both inside & out. Either way, we think you'll find this one-of-a kind potato snack Oh So Poppable™ and with about 28 pieces per serving, pretty perfect.

  • Sea Salt flavor
  • Perfectly poppable crispy potato bites
  • One pop and you're in love
  • Deliciously seasoned with flavor inside and out

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium230mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sea Salt, and Turmeric.

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
