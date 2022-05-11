Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lay's Poppables Sea Salt Potato Snacks Party Size
8.13 ozUPC: 0002840037650
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's Poppables Sea Salt Potato Snacks will be there. They have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size30pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium200mg8.7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sea Salt, and Turmeric
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More