Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural Flavors, Lactose, Sea Salt, Vinegar, Potassium Chloride), Sea Salt, and Turmeric.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.