Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lay's® Poppables® Sea Salt & Vinegar Potato Chips
5 ozUPC: 0002840030695
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. With a flavor almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size28pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium250mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, Sea Salt & Vinegar Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Natural Flavors, Lactose, Sea Salt, Vinegar, Potassium Chloride), Sea Salt, and Turmeric.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More