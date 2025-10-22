Lay's Poppables White Cheddar Potato Chips Snacks Perspective: front
Lay's Poppables White Cheddar Potato Chips Snacks Perspective: back
Lay's Poppables White Cheddar Potato Chips Snacks

5 ozUPC: 0002840063769
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

  • Perfectly poppable crispy potato bites
  • Deliciously seasoned with flavor inside and out
  • One pop and you're in love
  • White Cheddar flavor

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size28pieces (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, White Cheddar Seasoning (Whey, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Skim Milk, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese [Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Whey Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice, Lactose, Citric Acid, Milk Protein Concentrate, Lactic Acid), Sea Salt, and Turmeric.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible