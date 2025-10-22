Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Potato Starch, White Cheddar Seasoning (Whey, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Skim Milk, Natural Flavors, Sunflower Oil, Buttermilk, Romano Cheese [Part-skim Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Whey Protein Concentrate, Dextrose, Corn Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Spice, Lactose, Citric Acid, Milk Protein Concentrate, Lactic Acid), Sea Salt, and Turmeric.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

