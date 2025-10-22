Lay's® Potato Chips Honey Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's®brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Sweet barbecue flavor to the Lay's®chips you love
- Delicious Lay's®crunchy snack
- Great bag for stocking up the pantry
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Honey Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Tomato Powder, Brown Sugar, Fructose, Yeast Extract, Molasses, Natural Flavor [Including Milk], Corn Starch, Honey, Gum Arabic, Paprika Extracts, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, and Sunflower Oil)
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
