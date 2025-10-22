Lay's® Potato Chips Honey Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag Perspective: front
Lay's® Potato Chips Honey Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag Perspective: back
Lay's® Potato Chips Honey Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag Perspective: top
Lay's® Potato Chips Honey Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag

7.75 ozUPC: 0002840020068
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's®brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Sweet barbecue flavor to the Lay's®chips you love
  • Delicious Lay's®crunchy snack
  • Great bag for stocking up the pantry

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium340mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Honey Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Dextrose, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Tomato Powder, Brown Sugar, Fructose, Yeast Extract, Molasses, Natural Flavor [Including Milk], Corn Starch, Honey, Gum Arabic, Paprika Extracts, Caramel Color, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, and Sunflower Oil)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.