Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: front
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: back
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: left
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: right
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: top
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack Perspective: bottom
Lay's® Potato Chips Variety Pack

10 ct / 1 ozUPC: 0002840067898
Located in AISLE 13

Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

Includes:

  • 3 Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
  • 3 Lay's Barbecue Potato Chips
  • 4 Lay's Classic Potato Chips

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
10.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePer serving
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate15g6%
Dietary Fiber1g5%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg2%
Potassium350mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Skim Milk, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Salt, Whey, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Dextrose, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Natural Flavors, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Lactose, Citric Acid, Buttermilk, And Whey Protein Concentrate Contains Milk Ingredients. Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil). Sugar, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Dextrose Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, And Mustard Seed Oil Lay's Classic Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
