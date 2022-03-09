Ingredients

Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), Skim Milk, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Salt, Whey, Onion Powder, Parsley, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Dextrose, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Natural Flavors, Medium Chain Triglycerides, Lactose, Citric Acid, Buttermilk, And Whey Protein Concentrate Contains Milk Ingredients. Lay's Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil). Sugar, And Less Than 2% Of The Following: Dextrose Salt, Maltodextrin (Made From Corn), Molasses, Torula Yeast, Onion Powder, Spices, Tomato Powder, Paprika, Natural Flavors, Corn Starch, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extracts, Garlic Powder, And Mustard Seed Oil Lay's Classic Potato Chips Ingredients: Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, And/Or Sunflower Oil), And Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

