Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 17chips (28 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 150

% Daily value*

Total Fat 10g 12.82% Saturated Fat 1.5g 7.5% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 220mg 9.57%

Total Carbohydrate 15g 5.45% Dietary Fiber 1g 3.57% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 10mg 0%

Iron 0.5mg 2%

Potassium 330mg 8%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%