Lay's® Salt & Vinegar Flavored Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840020060
Located in AISLE 13
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. We have a flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Great Lay's potato chips, with salt and vinegar flavor
- Crispy snack fun for the whole family
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural Flavors, Salt, Malic Acid, and Vinegar.
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More