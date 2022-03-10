Hover to Zoom
Lay's Simply Sea Salted Thick Cut Potato Chips Snacks
8.5 ozUPC: 0002840007372
Product Details
Delicious Simply Lay's Sea Salted Thick Cut Potato Chips are a snack that is fun and tasty for the whole family! They're the snack that you feel good about sharing with the people you love most.
- Great for pairing with a sandwich
- No artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17chips (26.766667 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium6mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Expeller-pressed Sunflower Oil, and Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Cereals and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
