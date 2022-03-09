Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Canola, Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil), Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Parsley, Natural Flavors, Lactose, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Buttermilk.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

