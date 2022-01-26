Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips will be there. We have a chip flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Great complement to a lunch sandwich or dinner meal
- Delicious Lay's crunchy snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Canola Oil, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Lactose, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Buttermilk).
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More