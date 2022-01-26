Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips Perspective: top
Lay's® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

2.63 ozUPC: 0002840032421
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's Sour Cream & Onion Flavored Potato Chips will be there. We have a chip flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Great complement to a lunch sandwich or dinner meal
  • Delicious Lay's crunchy snack

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size17chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium170mg7.39%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin C3.6mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Canola Oil, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Lactose, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Buttermilk).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible