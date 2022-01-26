Ingredients

Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning (Skim Milk, Salt, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Onion Powder, Whey, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Canola Oil, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Lactose, Sunflower Oil, Citric Acid, Whey Protein Concentrate, and Buttermilk).

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More