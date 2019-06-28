Lay's® Stax® Cheddar Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Stax® Cheddar Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Stax® Cheddar Potato Chips Perspective: left
Lay's® Stax® Cheddar Potato Chips

5.5 ozUPC: 0002840005511
Product Details

Lay's® Stax are the ultimate way to recharge! Lay's® Stax Cheddar flavored potato crisps give you the full flavor and crispy crunch that adds great taste to your busy day. Enjoy Lay's® Stax crisps at the office, around the house, or wherever you are!

  • Gluten free
  • Cheesy flavored potato crisps for sharing with friends and family
  • Lay's® Stax make for easy on-the-go snacking

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crisps (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Mono-and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Lactic Acid, Spice, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

