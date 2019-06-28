Lay's® Stax® Cheddar Potato Chips
Product Details
Lay's® Stax are the ultimate way to recharge! Lay's® Stax Cheddar flavored potato crisps give you the full flavor and crispy crunch that adds great taste to your busy day. Enjoy Lay's® Stax crisps at the office, around the house, or wherever you are!
- Gluten free
- Cheesy flavored potato crisps for sharing with friends and family
- Lay's® Stax make for easy on-the-go snacking
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Mono-and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Lactic Acid, Spice, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.