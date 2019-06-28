Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Mono-and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Whey Protein Concentrate, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Onion Powder, Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 6, Yellow 5), Lactic Acid, Spice, Lactose, Sodium Caseinate, Skim Milk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More