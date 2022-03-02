Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Syrup Solids, Tomato Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 2 Lake), Malic Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Spice, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

