Lay's® Stax® Mesquite Barbecue Potato Crisps

5.5 ozUPC: 0002840005510
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Barbecue flavored crisps are perfect complements to your sandwich
  • Grab an easy to carry container for on-the-go snacking
  • Gluten free

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crisps (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg7.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Syrup Solids, Tomato Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 2 Lake), Malic Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Spice, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
