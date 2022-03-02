Lay's® Stax® Mesquite Barbecue Potato Crisps
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, Lay's will be there. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Barbecue flavored crisps are perfect complements to your sandwich
- Grab an easy to carry container for on-the-go snacking
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Sugar, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Syrup Solids, Tomato Powder, Hydrolyzed Corn Protein, Natural Flavor, Artificial Color (Yellow 6 Lake, Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 2 Lake), Malic Acid, Sodium Diacetate, Spice, Sodium Caseinate, Citric Acid, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
