Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, and Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

