Lay's® Stax® Original Potato Chips
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Kosher
- Gluten free
- Classic flavor crisps for your in-between meals snack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Mono- and Diglycerides, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, and Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
