Lay's® Stax® Potato Crisps Salt & Vinegar Flavor Chips Container

5.5 ozUPC: 0002840005514
Product Details

Lay's® Stax are the ultimate way to recharge! Lay's® Stax Salt and Vinegar artificially flavored potato crisps give you the full flavor and crispy crunch that adds great taste to your busy day.

  • Perfect snack for eating on-the-go too
  • Grab a container to bring to your next party
  • Gluten free

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crisps (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium290mg12.61%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
Potassium170mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Sodium Diacetate, Lactose, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Malic Acid, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
