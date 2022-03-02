Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Sodium Diacetate, Lactose, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Malic Acid, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

