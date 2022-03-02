Lay's® Stax® Potato Crisps Salt & Vinegar Flavor Chips Container
Product Details
Lay's® Stax are the ultimate way to recharge! Lay's® Stax Salt and Vinegar artificially flavored potato crisps give you the full flavor and crispy crunch that adds great taste to your busy day.
- Perfect snack for eating on-the-go too
- Grab a container to bring to your next party
- Gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Sodium Diacetate, Lactose, Mono- and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Soy Lecithin, Natural and Artificial Flavor, Citric Acid, Monosodium Glutamate, Malic Acid, Skim Milk, Buttermilk, Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More