Lay's® Stax® Sour Cream & Onion Potato Chips

5.5 ozUPC: 0002840005515
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Kosher
  • Gluten free
  • Share these crisps with friends and family

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12crisps (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg8.26%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium180mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Skim Milk, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Lactose, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1, Red 40), Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
