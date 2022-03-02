Ingredients

Dried Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Cottonseed, Sunflower, and/or Corn Oil), Unmodified Potato Starch, Rice Flour, and Less Than 2% of the Following: Sugar, Salt, Mono-and Diglycerides, Dextrose, Skim Milk, Soy Lecithin, Onion Powder, Whey, Monosodium Glutamate, Corn Starch, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Skim Milk), Lactose, Maltodextrin (Made from Corn), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Malic Acid, Citric Acid, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Corn Syrup Solids, Buttermilk, Artificial Color (Yellow 5 Lake, Blue 1, Red 40), Disodium Inosinate, and Disodium Guanylate

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

