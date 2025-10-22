Lay's® Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's® Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's® Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips

7.75 ozUPC: 0002840020129
Product Details

It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. Then we add the sweet heat of Southern BBQ. So every Lay's® potato chip is perfectly crispy and delicious. Happiness in every bite.

  • Delicious Lay's® crunchy snack
  • Seasoned Lay's® chips with a great kick of barbecue flavor
  • Grab a few of these crunchy chips for a Southern treat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium330mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Sweet Southern Heat Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Tomato Powder, Spices, Cream, Skim Milk, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Whey, Yeast Extract, and Sunflower Oil).

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
