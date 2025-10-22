Lay's® Sweet Southern Heat Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips
It all starts with farm-grown potatoes, cooked and seasoned to perfection. Then we add the sweet heat of Southern BBQ. So every Lay's® potato chip is perfectly crispy and delicious. Happiness in every bite.
- Delicious Lay's® crunchy snack
- Seasoned Lay's® chips with a great kick of barbecue flavor
- Grab a few of these crunchy chips for a Southern treat
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Sweet Southern Heat Bbq Seasoning (Sugar, Salt, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Tomato Powder, Spices, Cream, Skim Milk, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Whey, Yeast Extract, and Sunflower Oil).
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
