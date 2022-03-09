Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Wavy Original Potato Chips
UPC: 0002840031046
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's® brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- KOSHER
- GLUTEN FREE
- No Artificial Flavors, No MSG, No Preservatives
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size11chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium350mg8%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn and/or Canola Oil), Salt.
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
