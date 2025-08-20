Lay's® Wavy Potato Chips Barbecue Flavor Snacks Bag
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go
- Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Hickory Bbq Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Brown Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Onion Powder, Spices, Yeast Extract, Tomato Powder, Citric Acid, Garlic Powder, Natural Flavors, Paprika Extracts, and Milk Protein Concentrate)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More