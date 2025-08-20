Hover to Zoom
Lay's® Wavy Potato Chips Lightly Salted Snacks Bag
7.5 ozUPC: 0002840004379
Product Details
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
- Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack
- Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size11chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), and Salt
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
