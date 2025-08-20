Lay's Wavy Ranch Flavored Potato Chips
Product Details
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Creamy Ranch Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Cultured Buttermilk, Spices, Canola Oil, Dextrose, Skim Milk, Lactose, Onion Powder, Gum Arabic, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Buttermilk, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Lactic Acid, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey, and Sunflower Oil)
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More