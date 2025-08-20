Lay's Wavy Ranch Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: front
Lay's Wavy Ranch Flavored Potato Chips Perspective: back
Lay's Wavy Ranch Flavored Potato Chips

7.5 ozUPC: 0002840004330
Product Details

Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the Lay's brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a potato chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.

  • Enjoy with lunch or as a snack, at work, home, or on the go
  • Easy to carry, easy to store, and easy to pack

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size12chips (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Potassium282mg6%
Vitamin C5mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Corn, and/or Canola Oil), Creamy Ranch Seasoning (Maltodextrin [Made from Corn], Salt, Sour Cream [Cultured Cream, Skim Milk], Cultured Buttermilk, Spices, Canola Oil, Dextrose, Skim Milk, Lactose, Onion Powder, Gum Arabic, Parsley, Natural Flavor, Yeast Extract, Citric Acid, Buttermilk, Garlic Powder, Whey Protein Isolate, Lactic Acid, Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Milk Protein Concentrate, Whey, and Sunflower Oil)

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

