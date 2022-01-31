With Layer Cake Pinot Noir, you will find expressive notes of raspberry, pomegranate, and cranberry, supported by dried tea leaf and tobacco on the nose. Meanwhile, the palate is layered texturally and has rich, pronounced blackberries and ripe plum. Soft, fine-grained tannins and smoky, dark chocolate linger through the finish. We recommend pairing this medium bodied wine with medium bodied dishes, highlight the earthiness by pairing with roasted vegetables, or enjoy with game like roasted lamb.