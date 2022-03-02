Le Sueur Tender White Whole Kernel Shoepeg Corn Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Le Sueur Tender White Whole Kernel Shoepeg Corn Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Le Sueur Tender White Whole Kernel Shoepeg Corn Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Le Sueur Tender White Whole Kernel Shoepeg Corn

11 ozUPC: 0002000040857
Purchase Options

Product Details

For over 100 years, we've been cultivating vegetables in the richest and most fertile soil we can find. Our passion and pride for what we grow has made Le Sueur name synonymous with unsurpassed quality and flavor. Taste for yourself why so many have come to love and trust Le Sueur.Our vegetables are Picked At The Peak Of Perfection™ and conveniently packed so you can have the fresh taste of our vegetables year-round.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium220mg9%
Total Carbohydrate20g7%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar4g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
White Shoepeg Corn , Water , Sugar , Salt .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More