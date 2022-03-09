Nutrition Facts

2.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 380mg 16%

Total Carbohydrate 12g 4% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 4g

Protein 4g