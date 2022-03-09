Hover to Zoom
Le Sueur Very Young Small Early Peas
8.5 ozUPC: 0002000010154
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
2.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium380mg16%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Peas Sweet , Water , Sugar , Salt
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More