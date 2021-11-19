Le Veneziane Gluten Free Capellini Corn Pasta
Product Details
Le Veneziane corn pasta is ideal for those who enjoy natural, healthy food, are celiac, or gluten-intolerant. The pasta's rich natural carotenes convey it a characteristic golden yellow color. Also low in fat and cholesterol free.
- Made with easy to digest GMO-free 100% Italian corn.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
corn flour, emulsifier: mono and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
