Le Veneziane Gluten Free Capellini Corn Pasta

8.8 ozUPC: 0089852700113
Product Details

Le Veneziane corn pasta is ideal for those who enjoy natural, healthy food, are celiac, or gluten-intolerant. The pasta's rich natural carotenes convey it a characteristic golden yellow color. Also low in fat and cholesterol free.

  • Made with easy to digest GMO-free 100% Italian corn.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size56G
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0.5g
Protein4g8%
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
corn flour, emulsifier: mono and diglycerides of fatty acids of vegetable origin

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.