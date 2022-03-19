Ingredients

Corn Flour , Emulsifier , E471 ( Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids ) .

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More