Le Veneziane Gluten Free Farfalle Corn Pasta
8.8 ozUPC: 0089852700127
Product Details
Le Veneziane products are made with only the finest Italian corn flour. The simplicity of the recipe, the excellent cooking properties, and the rough surface which helps sauce adhere to the pasta all provide for a tasty and rewarding dish.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories200
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate45g15%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein4g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Flour , Emulsifier , E471 ( Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
