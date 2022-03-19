Le Veneziane Gluten Free Mini Grissini Corn Breadsticks
Product Details
Fragrant, tasty and crispy, are suitable in each moment of the day: delicious with sauces and fresh cheese, appetizing with cold cuts. They are made with select Italian extra virgin olive oil and the outstanding quality of the ingredients used means that they are a great alternative to bread.
- Gluten Free corn bread sticks with Italian extra-virgin olive oil.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Maise starch, potato starch, maise flour (13%), rice flour, extra virgin olive oil ((5.9%), palm oil, glucose syrup, salt, psyllium seed husks raising agents: ammonium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, diphosphate, emulsifier: soya lecithin, flavors.
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
