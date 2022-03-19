Le Veneziane Gluten Free Mini Grissini Corn Breadsticks Perspective: front
Le Veneziane Gluten Free Mini Grissini Corn Breadsticks

8.8 ozUPC: 0800991500890
Product Details

Fragrant, tasty and crispy, are suitable in each moment of the day: delicious with sauces and fresh cheese, appetizing with cold cuts. They are made with select Italian extra virgin olive oil and the outstanding quality of the ingredients used means that they are a great alternative to bread.

  • Gluten Free corn bread sticks with Italian extra-virgin olive oil.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
8.0 About servings per container
Serving size30G
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7%
Saturated Fat2g8%
Trans Fat0.5g0%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium336mg14%
Total Carbohydrate23g8%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g2%
Calcium4mg0%
Iron6mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Maise starch, potato starch, maise flour (13%), rice flour, extra virgin olive oil ((5.9%), palm oil, glucose syrup, salt, psyllium seed husks raising agents: ammonium carbonate, sodium bicarbonate, diphosphate, emulsifier: soya lecithin, flavors.

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
