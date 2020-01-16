Ingredients

Cooked Pasta (Water, Semolina Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten), Skim Milk, Cooked Shrimp (Shrimp, Water, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate), Broccoli, Water, Red Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), 2% or Less of Soybean Oil, Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Cornstarch, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Bleached Wheat Flour, Potassium Chloride, Spices.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible