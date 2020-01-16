Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Lean Cuisine Bowls Shrimp Alfredo Frozen Meal

10.88 ozUPC: 0001380063913
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 27

Product Details

The perfect balance of nutritious & delicious. On a mission to make your active lifestyle delicious, every day.

  • 19g Protein
  • 11% DV Fiber
  • No Artificial Flavors, Colors, or Preservatives

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1package (308 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat2g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Cholesterol90mg30%
Sodium830mg36.09%
Total Carbohydrate41g14.91%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar4g
Protein19g
Calcium200mg15%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium640mg15%
Vitamin A220Number of International Units25%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Pasta (Water, Semolina Wheat Flour, Wheat Gluten), Skim Milk, Cooked Shrimp (Shrimp, Water, Salt, Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Sodium Hexametaphosphate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate), Broccoli, Water, Red Bell Peppers, Parmesan Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), 2% or Less of Soybean Oil, Romano Cheese Made from Cow's Milk (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Modified Cornstarch, Garlic, Butter (Cream, Salt), Salt, Bleached Wheat Flour, Potassium Chloride, Spices.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More