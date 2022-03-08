Pea Protein is an organic, plant-based complete protein powder derived from yellow peas (Pisum Sativum). Pea Protein is a great protein source that helps to build lean muscle mass, provides optimum nutrition, and it keeps your hunger more satisfied than other protein powders. Its balanced amino acid profile with BCAAs is great for when you are working out and challenging your muscles. Lean & PurePea Protein is great for athletes and anyone looking for a healthy, lower-calorie snack.

