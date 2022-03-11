Add value functionality and ease to every part of your workplace with our Office accessories Satisfy your business needs with our fantastic selection of desk accessories including pen holders file trays document case files business card holders and magazine racks Explore our widest range of accessories and enjoy best buying experience right from the comfort of your home or office Features . Addition Subtraction Double Value Vertical Flash Cards. Best Seller. Notched corners for quick organization. Large easy to handle 6 1 4 x 3 1 4 cards. Bold heavy type to use with large groups. Pack of 3