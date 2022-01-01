Learn valuable STEM lessons with this disgusting science kit that has everything included in one box. Perfect for children aged 8+, this kit enables experiments to create slimeballs, guts and gizzards, blood clots, boogers and more! Weird Slime Goo Lab contains 15 components including ingredients in resealable containers, detailed instruction and education booklet, laboratory tools, safety equipment and vials to store the results for observation and later use.

Weird Slime Goo Lab

2 Each