Learn valuable STEM lessons with this reactive science kit, which has everything included in one box. Children aged 8+ will experiment with lava bombs, eruptions, fizzing mineral pools and gas demonstrations! Volcano Lava Lab contains 16 components including ingredients in resealable containers, a detailed instruction and education booklet, laboratory tools, safety equipment and workbench to contain the volcanic activities.

. Volcano Lava Lab. 2 Each2.52 lbs