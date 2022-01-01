6 years & up. It's interactive learning fun, with an all-new look ! Press the sleek, silver Hot Dots Talking Pen to an answer dot on any Hot Dots or Hot Dots Jr. question for instantaneous visual and audio feedback! Features 17 speech and sound effects and flashing lights. Compatible to all Hot Dots and Hot Dots Jr. sets. Set of 6 pens. Each pen requires 2 AAA batteries (not included).