Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Lebanon Seaboard GRV2647427 Nyjer Seed
1UPC: 0008868547282
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Features. A premium high-energy wild bird food that is perfect for finches and other small-beaked birds.. Attracts all types of finches including American Goldfinches Purple Finches House Finches and Pine Siskins.. Contains only the highest quality ingredients so you do not have the dust or the mess.. Can be used alone or combined with any other bird seed mixes.