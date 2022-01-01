Lee Kum Kee Black Bean Garlic Sauce Perspective: front
Lee Kum Kee Black Bean Garlic Sauce

13 ozUPC: 0007889576001
An aromatic and savory, ready-to-use sauce made with fermented black beans and garlic. Ideal for marinating, stir-frying, baking and steaming meat, seafood, vegetables, pasta and rice.

  • Great For Stir-Frying, Marinating, and Braising
  • Product of China

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (18 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium1060mg46.09%
Total Carbohydrate3g1.09%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Fermented Black Beans (Black Beans, Salt, Water), Water, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Soybean Oil, Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Wheat), Modified Corn Starch.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
