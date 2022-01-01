Lee Kum Kee Black Bean Garlic Sauce
Product Details
An aromatic and savory, ready-to-use sauce made with fermented black beans and garlic. Ideal for marinating, stir-frying, baking and steaming meat, seafood, vegetables, pasta and rice.
- Great For Stir-Frying, Marinating, and Braising
- Product of China
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Fermented Black Beans (Black Beans, Salt, Water), Water, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Soybean Oil, Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Wheat), Modified Corn Starch.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
