Ingredients

Soy Sauce (Water, Salt, Soybeans, Wheat Flour), Fermented Black Beans (Black Beans, Salt, Water), Water, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Soybean Oil, Rice Wine (Water, Rice, Wheat), Modified Corn Starch.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More