Lee Kum Kee Broccoli Beef Sauce
Product Details
Authentic and delicious Asian food. Ready in minutes. You can make this restaurant-quality Chinese meal quickly and easily just by adding you own ingredients. You'll love how simple it is to prepare, and your family will love the flavor. This cholesterol free food contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors. Zero grams of trans fat.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Rice Cooking Wine, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Oyster Extractives (Oyster, Water, Salt), Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil†, Spice, Caramel Color, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More