Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Rice Cooking Wine, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Oyster Extractives (Oyster, Water, Salt), Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil†, Spice, Caramel Color, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

