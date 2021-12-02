Lee Kum Kee Broccoli Beef Sauce Perspective: front
Lee Kum Kee Broccoli Beef Sauce Perspective: left
Lee Kum Kee Broccoli Beef Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0007889513113
Authentic and delicious Asian food. Ready in minutes. You can make this restaurant-quality Chinese meal quickly and easily just by adding you own ingredients. You'll love how simple it is to prepare, and your family will love the flavor. This cholesterol free food contains no high fructose corn syrup, artificial flavors. Zero grams of trans fat.

 

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium600mg26.09%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar8g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Rice Cooking Wine, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Oyster Extractives (Oyster, Water, Salt), Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Salt, Yeast Extract, Sesame Oil†, Spice, Caramel Color, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Lactic Acid, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More