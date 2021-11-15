Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil†, Sesame Oil†, Salt, Sweet Potato Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Soybeans, Spices, Dehydrated Garlic, Wheat Flour, Sesame Paste, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Chili Peppers, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

