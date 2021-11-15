Lee Kum Kee Lettuce Wrap Sauce
Product Details
Lee Kum Kee Asian sauce is perfect for your lettuce wraps or Asian inspired dishes. Add in your own ingredients and then you have you have your own Asian-inspired dishes.
- Free of artificial flavors cholesterol and high fructose corn syrup
- There 0 g. Trans fat per serving
- The 8 oz. Pouch serves 4 to 6 and can be prepared in just minutes
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil†, Sesame Oil†, Salt, Sweet Potato Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Soybeans, Spices, Dehydrated Garlic, Wheat Flour, Sesame Paste, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Chili Peppers, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More