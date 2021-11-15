Lee Kum Kee Lettuce Wrap Sauce Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Lee Kum Kee Lettuce Wrap Sauce Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Lee Kum Kee Lettuce Wrap Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0007889513492
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Lee Kum Kee Asian sauce is perfect for your lettuce wraps or Asian inspired dishes. Add in your own ingredients and then you have you have your own Asian-inspired dishes.

  • Free of artificial flavors cholesterol and high fructose corn syrup
  • There 0 g. Trans fat per serving
  • The 8 oz. Pouch serves 4 to 6 and can be prepared in just minutes

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (38 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar13g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soybean Oil†, Sesame Oil†, Salt, Sweet Potato Powder, Modified Corn Starch, Rice Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of Soybeans, Spices, Dehydrated Garlic, Wheat Flour, Sesame Paste, Caramel Color, Yeast Extract, Chili Peppers, Safflower Oil†, Xanthan Gum, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More