Ingredients

Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Orange Juice Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Onion Powder, Sesame Oil†, Spices, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Powder, Chili Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Oil†, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.