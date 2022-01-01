Lee Kum Kee Mandarin Orange Chicken Sauce
Product Details
Lee Kum Kee Asian Sauce for Orange Chicken is perfect for dinner when you need something that's ready in minutes. It's free of artificial flavors, cholesterol, and high fructose corn syrup. There 0 g. trans fat per serving and the 8 oz. pouch serves 4 to 6. Add in your own ingredients and then you have you have your own Asian-inspired dishes.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Orange Juice Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Onion Powder, Sesame Oil†, Spices, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Powder, Chili Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Oil†, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
