Lee Kum Kee Mandarin Orange Chicken Sauce

8 ozUPC: 0007889513115
Lee Kum Kee Asian Sauce for Orange Chicken is perfect for dinner when you need something that's ready in minutes. It's free of artificial flavors, cholesterol, and high fructose corn syrup. There 0 g. trans fat per serving and the 8 oz. pouch serves 4 to 6. Add in your own ingredients and then you have you have your own Asian-inspired dishes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (40 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar19g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Water, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Wheat Flour), Orange Juice Concentrate, Modified Corn Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of Citric Acid, Salt, Sodium Citrate, Onion Powder, Sesame Oil†, Spices, Sesame Seeds, Garlic Powder, Chili Peppers, Xanthan Gum, Caramel Color, Natural Orange Flavor, Safflower Oil†, Natural Flavors (Milk), Cultured Dextrose, Maltodextrin.†adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

