Lee Kum Kee Sriracha Mayo Sauce
15 fl ozUPC: 0007889514269
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tablespoon (15 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Egg Yolks, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor, Spice, Natural Flavors), Sriracha Chili Sauce (Red Chili, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Red Chili Powder, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Bisulfite Added as Preservatives).
Allergen Info
Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
