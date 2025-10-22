Ingredients

Mayonnaise (Soybean Oil, Egg Yolks, Water, Distilled Vinegar, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Sugar, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Calcium Disodium EDTA Added To Protect Flavor, Spice, Natural Flavors), Sriracha Chili Sauce (Red Chili, Distilled Vinegar, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Salt, Red Chili Powder, Acetic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Potassium Sorbate & Sodium Bisulfite Added as Preservatives).

Allergen Info

Contains Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More