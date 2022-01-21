There’s double the fun for Batman fans aged 7+ with LEGO DC Batman: Batman & Selina Kyle Motorcycle Pursuit (76179). This 2-motorcycle set is based on The Batman movie and is perfect for fans of fast-moving, super-hero adventures. Batman action – on wheels! Kids take their imaginations on a thrilling motorcycle ride with Batman and Selina Kyle. With 2 powerful-looking motorcycles and 2 minifigures, plus a Batarang, grappling gun, chain and gem element, thrilling adventures will never befar away. A glow-in-the-dark Batsignal provides extra inspiration for endless super-hero stories. The free LEGO Building Instructions app contains an additional digital guide, which kids can use to zoom, rotate and visualize their model. There’s also a guided real-life building process that allows even younger builders to construct with confidence.

