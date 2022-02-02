The iconic LEGO Storage Head can be used for storing LEGO bricks (not included), toys, school supplies, and more! Simply lift off lid for storage. Made of durable, high-quality plastic (BPA/Phthalate-free; no PVC), the LEGO Storage Head is even food safe! Use it to serve popcorn/snacks to create an instant LEGO party. Thrill any LEGO fan with the endless possibilities of this imaginative, multi-purposed LEGO Storage box; an ideal birthday gift for boys and girls aged 3+.