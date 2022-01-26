Take Minecraft players aged 8+ into another dimension with the hands-on LEGO Minecraft The Mushroom House (21179) – a great gift for kids aged 8 and up. Minecraft fun at the mushroom house Minecraft players can get hands-on creative at the giant mushroom house. Its walls and roof lift off for easy access to the crafting table and furniture. Outside, Minecraft hero Alex uses a bowl to collect soup from the mushroom cow. But plans change when a skeleton spider jockey rampages through the scene. The imaginative play possibilities are endless when kids enter the Minecraft mushroom house.

Authentic details – The set includes iconic Minecraft® characters Alex, mushroom and a Spider Jockey, along with cool features and fun accessories from the best-selling game.